San Francisco business in flood-prone area preparing for weekend storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rain storm is moving into the Bay Area Friday.

One San Francisco business owner is preparing in the Mission District, an area prone to flooding.

One by one, stacked neatly in a row in front of garage doors in this low lying area of Folsom and 17th Street, a business owner has sandbags ready for the incoming storm.

“Maybe once every month during the winter, it starts to come out of the storm drains and fills up the street pretty quickly,” Larry, the business owner said.

In the past, water has backed up.

Video from 2016 shows flooding and water logged streets in the same area.

Business owners like Larry are not wasting any time getting prepared.

“We put out sandbags, we’re happy to do it, it’s good exercise and usually it helps the situation out here,” he said.

The stable cafe has a history of flooding, the cafe has since set up a metal barrier.

The National Weather Service is warning the storm will sweep through the area late Friday and Saturday, expecting widespread rainfall and gusty winds.

“But sometimes because of sewer blockage between here and the bay, it backs up here a little bit,” he said.

During a lull between storms this week, more sandbags line up along Folsom, just in case.

