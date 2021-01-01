San Francisco business owner starts petition for long-term aid

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco business owner is on a mission to get long-term funding for small businesses and residents across the country.

The owner of Cassava in the Outer Richmond District recently wrote a letter to Congress and started a petition saying the government is failing to adequately compensate people during this financial crisis.

The owner, Yuka Ioroi believes her restaurant was targeted by thieves as a consequence.

Yuka’s restaurant Cassava was hit by thieves last week and instead of placing blame on the suspects, she’s directing her anger and frustration towards the government for putting people in these desperate situations.

“If you’re going to take the livelihood of the people, you need to adequately compensate for the loss,” Ioroi said.

Ioroi says it’s common sense but something local, state and federal governments aren’t doing.

As a restaurant owner in the city, Ioroi feels the impact of the pandemic in multiple ways. First, by the restaurant dining closures and then by becoming a victim of burglary.

“They targeted our key box outside so they broke that and used the key to come inside and stole all our iPads, the delivery tablets, and also we, later on, learned they got checkbook and credit card for the company,” Ioroi said.

But Ioroi doesn’t blame the thieves, instead, she says she’s frustrated by the government for putting people in these desperate situations.

“We learned that the credit card was used in only two locations, the supermarket and the other one was Ross and we were like oh my god, they just went to byu food and clothes,” Ioroi said.

Ioroi says this is just one example that reinforces her letter to Congress and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She recently started a petition for the federal government to provide long-term pandemic relief for all residents and businesses.

“What we’re asking is for all residents to have rent or mortgage plus $1000 per resident a month plus $500 per child for 6 months at least and for all businesses to have the fixed cost and payroll covered for 6 months,” Ioroi said.

Something that other nations are already doing.

For example, in Canada a new budget plan will provide more aid to businesses in hard-hit industries, that’s on top of its ongoing subsidies for workers, including $2,000 a month for those who lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.

“The richest country in the world should not operate like this. The conversation should be pay us to stay home or stay closed so this can end,” Ioroi said.

Ioroi hopes her letter will help change the conversation and political leaders will take more responsibility to adequately compensate the people they serve.