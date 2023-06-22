SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco small business owners were shaken up after repeated break-ins and vandalism at their two restaurants.

The latest crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning in the Castro. The struggle of running a small business is a shared experience in the city, but with six break-ins and cases of vandalism over eight months, the restaurant owners say the crime is beginning to feel targeted.

Gai Chicken and Rice is a queer-owned business and Tuesday’s burglary is a discouraging hit ahead of Pride weekend. Burglars and vandals keep hitting their two San Francisco locations.

“At this point we’re a little shook and in fear. We don’t know what’s going on. It’s becoming way too regular,” said Gai Chicken and Rice business owner.

A part-owner in the family business, who asked for his name and image to not be used, said since last October, the windows have been smashed at their downtown and Castro restaurants six times

In the latest break-in, the burglars stole a cash box and a point-of-sale system while damaging the inside of the restaurant’s Castro location.

The part-owner says he feels like these crimes are targeted. It’s a proud queer-owned business and the owners believe that could be a factor as the city prepares for Pride weekend.

“It just hurts a lot more when we’re trying to celebrate and prepare for the biggest weekend for our neighborhood and our area. To have this happen was such a let down,” said Gai Chicken and Rice business owner.

The owner’s of Gai Chicken and Rice are calling on the city’s supervisors and the mayor to do more to protect small businesses and they are hopeful the community will come out to support them this Pride weekend.