San Francisco business owners work to prevent flooding during weekend storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been two days since torrential rain hit San Francisco.

In total city crews received 400 calls about flooding over the weekend.

A group of people in Cole Valley, near the Haight-Ashbury District, worked at preventing several businesses from flooding and they tried to keep the water that did come inside in certain places to a minimum.

Steve Schick is an owner of Kezar Bar and Restaurant in Cole Valley and when the water reached their front door, he and others sprang into action by clearing the outside street drains.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it rain as hard as it did,” he said. “It was only five or 10 minutes, but it was just a deluge — you could barely see across the street, tropical-type rain. I don’t remember that in my 30 years here.”

Three people worked on drains in the intersection alone, scraping away leaves and debris.

In fact a block up the road, two more people were working at another intersection.

“It’s like two times in less than two weeks and I’ve been here 30 years. I remember two other times over those decades when we got water in the front door and it was that deluge sort of storm,” Schick said.

All five people who helped keep water out of at least three businesses and then helped limit the water in at least two other businesses.

“Moving the leaves away from the drains, clearing it,” said Carl Canila who works at Luke’s Local. “Sometimes it’s a little harder because you have more rain and gravity just pulls more, but it’s just a matter of being proactive.”

Most business workers and owners agree though, they’re not sure if a whole lot can be done to prevent this other than better clearing and cleaning of the streets before the storm.