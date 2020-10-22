San Francisco businesses band together after violent weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Dozens of San Francisco small businesses in the Inner Richmond are now out thousands of dollars after vandals went on a spree this past weekend.

Everything from shattered glass, graffitied windows, and burglaries.

In response, businesses on Clement Street are banding together, sharing surveillance footage, and comparing notes with police.

They counted 45 businesses affected.

The owner of Nourish Cafe says a thief made off with a cash register and several tablets — A loss totaling $2500.

“This weekend, I think was definitely the worst. I looked at the numbers. I took a two month period from our comp stat and essentially last year among this corridor from 15th all the way to Arguello. It went from 3 to 12, but a majority of them happened this weekend,” William Conley said.

SFPD walked Clement Street with business owners and the district supervisor on Wednesday to survey the damage.

Tonlé was one of their stops. A suspect recently shattered one of their doors. After replacing it, they were hit again by graffiti using a very destructive paint.

“It’s a paint that’s meant to damage the glass so you have to replace it. You can buff it out and it’s just disappointing after all of the businesses on this street are small, independent businesses,” Rachel Faller said.

Other business owners like Morgan Mapes kept a record of all the damage.

“The sentiment of the whole community is really sadness and disappointment and mainly deflation, people are just tired,” Mapes said.

Businesses on Clement street say they won’t tolerate this behavior any longer, and SFPD says it’s now increasing patrols here at night.

They also urge any business owner affected to file a police report.

