San Francisco businesses prepare for Outside Lands crowds

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Outside Lands begins Friday. The three-day music festival is expecting crowds of around 70,000 people to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

The event is expecting to help local businesses.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong spoke with one restaurant owner who looks forward to this event every year.

One restaurant has been planning in the last two weeks and is bracing for what he says is one of his busiest weekends of the year.

Businesses like SF Hole in the Wall Pizza waiting for the post-music festival rush.

Owner Awa Dalla says his restaurant like many others was hit hard during the pandemic, and usually banks on events like Outside Lands, which was cancelled last year due to COVID.

Organizers say the three-day music festival is sold out this weekend and they are expecting crowds of around 70,000 people.

Dalla says he is ready as he can be and hopes this weekend will make up for lost time..