San Francisco cable cars resume service

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s famous cable cars will return to service on Monday.
Crews spent the last 10 days replacing the cable cars’ gear boxes, which help move the cars uphill.
Transportation officials say the work is part of a project to fix the cars that began two years ago.
The system has been around since the 1870s.
