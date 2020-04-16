SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco turned 170 Wednesday.
The city was incorporated on April 15, 1850.
Although shelter in place orders have put limitations on the party, there is still a lot to be celebrated throughout the history of San Francisco.
Happy birthday, San Francisco!
Latest News Headlines:
- Organization helping those experiencing violence at home during shelter-in-place
- Mobile COVID-19 testing clinic makes first stop in San Francisco
- Santa Rosa Fire Department’s pandemic response unit up and running
- San Francisco celebrates 170th birthday
- Oakland council president calls for homeless residents to be immediately placed in hotels