San Francisco celebrates Carnaval 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens gathered in the city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 2021 Carnaval San Francisco.

Carnaval San Francisco cultivates and celebrates the diverse Latin American, Caribbean and African roots of the Bay Area.

Hundreds gather to celebrate through dancing, music, visual arts and by creating spaces for community learning, education and advocacy.

It also offers resources for people to find healthcare, vaccines, jobs and much more.

The free two-day event takes place in the Mission District.

If you missed Saturday’s celebration, it’s not too late. You still have one more day to take part in this year’s carnival on Sunday.

Gates reopen Sunday at noon and close at 5 p.m.

