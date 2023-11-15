SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was arrested Wednesday after police responded to a report of a person with a suspicious device at San Francisco Centre Mall, the San Francisco Police Department said. Officers responded to a commercial building on the 800 block of Market Street at around 12:17 p.m.

Building employees evacuated an area of the building, police said. Arriving at the scene, officers detained someone matching the description of the suspect. The suspicious device was located and determined to be a lighter.

After searching the mall, officers deemed the public area safe. The incident, police said, appears to be isolated and unrelated to the APEC meeting. Videos and photos from the scene showed a San Francisco PD Bomb Squad vehicle parked in front of the mall.