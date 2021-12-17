San Francisco CEO sentenced for scamming banks and investors out of $8M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco CEO has been sentenced in federal court to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud, and securities fraud.

Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Andrew Chapin of San Francisco has been ordered to pay over $8 million in restitution to his victims.

Chapin was the CEO of his Boston digital advertising company and in 2016 moved it to San Francisco — renaming it Benja Inc.

According to the federal complaint, the company provided “shoppable media” by placing digital advertisements for a company’s overstocked goods that allowed shoppers to purchase products in the advertisement itself without being redirected to another website.

From June 2019 through September 2020 Chapin was looking for additional investors and lines of credit for Benja.

Chapin told creditors and prospective investors that Benja generated $6,200,000 and $13,200,000 in revenue in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and had signed large contracts with numerous well-known national sportswear companies to place advertisements for their excess inventory.

Chapin admitted in his plea agreement that these statements were false. He further admitted that he had no contracts with these companies and that he falsified Benja’s revenue.

According to the complaint, on a Benja investor call Chapin admitted he arranged for people to impersonate employees from the well-known national corporations to bolster Chapin’s false representations of business relationships with the companies.

Chapin detailed in his plea agreement that he repeatedly submitted false information about Benja to a victim bank to obtain a credit line totaling $5,000,000.

He would also take advances on the line of credit for his company and used the money to pay off creditors and personal credit cards and to put money into his personal cryptocurrency exchange account.

False fortune

Chapin also admitted his misrepresentations persuaded investors to fund Benja, according to the complaint.

His false statements produced investments of $1,000,000 from one venture capital firm and $1,800,000 from a SAFE (simple agreement for future equity) fundraising round involving multiple individual investors.

To obtain these investments, Chapin created documents showing that Benja had millions in revenue and account receivables from companies that had never contracted with Benja.

On Mar. 23, 2020, Chapin directed a New York venture capital firm to Benja’s virtual data room that displayed a spreadsheet showing Benja’s total 2019 revenue exceeding $13,000,000 and also listed contracts with national sportswear companies that provided over $7,000,000 of Benja’s total 2019 income.

But in reality, Benja had no contracts with the sportswear companies.

Chapin lied on the spreadsheets and also admitted that in a reference call he paid a Benja employee to impersonate a national running shoe company’s representative and arranged for another individual to impersonate a national sportswear company’s representative.

The venture capital firm ended up investing $1,000,000 in Benja while Chapin used the money to pay off a creditor.

Defrauding investors

In November 2018, Chapin emailed false financial statements to an individual investor that reflected Benja had revenue of more than $4,000,000 in 2018.

Chapin told the individual that a St. Louis, Missouri, venture capital firm was considering a $1,500,000 investment in Benja, although he knew the firm had already declined to invest in Benja.

Again, Chapin arranged for a person to impersonate the St. Louis venture capital firm’s manager during a reference call with an investor.

The impersonator told the individual investor that a third party had verified Benja’s financials and had made customer reference calls about Benja that produced positive results.

Chapin then provided false contact information for the St. Louis venture capital firm’s manager which allowed him to respond to the individual’s questions about the shareholder agreement.

As a result, the individual investor signed the shareholder’s agreement and purchased 1,278 shares of common stock in Benja for $100,000.

Chapin would use the money to pay personal credit card bills and to fund his personal cryptocurrency accounts.

More than $8M in fraud

In a memo filed for sentencing, the government tallied the losses from Chapin’s bank fraud, his fraud upon a venture capital firm, and his fraud upon 11 individual investors.

In total, the loss amount from Chapin’s frauds was $8,069,900 — of that amount, at least $1.8 million came from defrauding the individual private investors.