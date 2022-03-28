SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Chinatown business owners are worried and concerned after a string of robberies, thefts and burglaries.

Most recently, a handful of stores were hit Saturday morning and some of those owners say the crime has drastically increased over the past two years.

These store owners say they’re at their wits end – Some of them won’t be able to keep their doors open much longer if the thefts and damages continue.

Now, they’re pleading to city leaders to do more to increase the safety and security in Chinatown.

“I feel horrible. I need to see a psychiatrist. Almost cannot make it. For a second, for months I was thinking about closing down,” Anita Chan said.

Anita Chan has owned Anita Jewelry and Jade Bizaare for more than 30 years in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Just within the last two, her stores on Grant Avenue have been robbed five times.

Photos show the aftermath from those previous thefts, however, she’s not the only one.

Multiple businesses, including B Jewelry, were hit on Saturday during a string of robberies and thefts.

Chan says the same group of people presumably targeted her store Saturday morning in an attempted robbery but her husband was able to chase the suspects away.

“Whole group again, but the three were coming in and outside they had something where you know they would pick them up, grab the merchandise,” Chan said.

Surveillance video from Jade Bizaare shows the most recent theft at her store a couple weeks ago.

In the video you see an employee question the woman in the red jacket and then follow her throughout the store until there was a struggle. That suspect then ran off with multiple jewelry items.

We need to do something. Enough is enough. Too much and our politician, our leader doesn’t care. Doesn’t care. We report it, email it so many times. No one responds. That’s not right. We are the ones who pay taxes,” Chan said.

Chan says she’s reached out to Supervisor Aaron Peskin who’s in charge of Chinatown and even Mayor London Breed. Chan says she’s also tried to get a permit for a more secure roll down gate but the planning department told her it wasn’t possible with current city rules.

Chan says that needs to change and the city needs to do more to increase police officers, security, and safety.

“No good for the city, for the image of the city, for the whole world to see about the beautiful city since it’s become not safe for people to come to work. Staff are worried. Owners are worried, insurance is worried. Everything is worried,” Chan said.

KRON reached out to Supervisor Peskin about the recent robberies but was told he’s out on spring legislative recess.

Meanwhile, store owners say change needs to happen immediately or we’ll continue to see more stores permanently close.