San Francisco City Hall lights up blue to honor health care workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco City Hall lit blue Wednesday night to honor health care professionals for their heroic work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical personnel have been on the front line battling COVID-19.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 434 confirmed cases in San Francisco and seven deaths due to the coronavirus.

Health care workers are bracing for what’s to come as those numbers are expected to rise.

The City wanted to ensure that their hard work isn’t going unnoticed.

