San Francisco City Hall lit in honor of Juneteenth

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco City Hall is lit in honor of Juneteenth Friday night.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared a photo of the building.

Several events and celebrations were held throughout the Bay Area on Friday, including one in Oakland that drew in about 10,000 people.

Juneteenth celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to share that the war had ended and the enslaved were set free.

This year, Juneteenth comes at an especially important time for African-Americans in this country.

In spite of everything, the community continues to celebrate Juneteenth in many ways.

