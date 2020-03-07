San Francisco city leader take drastic steps to fight spread of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Public Health officials are taking drastic steps following the announcement of two confirmed cases of coronavirus within the city.

Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said they believe COVID-19 is in the community and now is the time to take action.

“In order to decrease the impact of coronavirus on our community, we must reduce the times and places where people come together,” Colfax said.

The Department of Public Health is recommending large gatherings such as concerts and sports be canceled and workplaces and businesses make changes for their employees.

“Minimize the number of employees working within arms length with one another including minimizing or canceling large in person meetings conferences,” Colfax said.

Limiting travel for work and staying home if you’re sick are also recommended.

Colfax said people in San Francisco should also consider taking personal responsibility and care such as washing your hands and covering your cough and sneeze.

Public health officials have acknowledged that some of these steps maybe inconvenient but maybe crucial.

“If the plan works in San Francisco, it may even seem like an over reaction because the virus spread will be reduced and fewer people will get sick,” Colfax said.

These recommendations are similar to those announced by Santa Clara and San Mateo counties this week.

The health department also said they’ve reached out to over 100 city residents who were former passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship that sailed from San Francisco to Mexico last month.

Those passengers were on board the same ship where a Placer County man contracted the virus and died.

They’ve been told to contact their health care provider if they begin to show symptoms of a possible coronavirus infection.

Latest News Headlines: