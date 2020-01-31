San Francisco city leaders call for outside investigation in Public Works scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two days after a San Francisco city employee was arrested by the FBI for alleged corruption, city leaders are now calling for an outside investigation.

Three San Francisco supervisors are joining together to turn up the heat on Mayor London Breed to select an independent investigator outside of City Hall to handle the department of public works scandal.

The scandal involves allegations of corruption, bribery, side deals and the arrest of long time director of public works Muhammad Nuru.

“It is both necessary and appropriate to identify a completely independent investigator,” Matt Haney said.

“We absolutely cannot rely on the executive branch of government in the city and county of San Francisco to investigate itself,” Dean Preston said.

“The people of San Francisco deserve accountability, transparency and honesty,” Gordon Mar said.

“Well I think it’s really unfortunate that the supervisor spends a lot of time chasing headlines, instead of doing his homework to get the facts,” Breed said.

Breed asked both the city attorney and city controller to review the charging documents and any implicated contracts to make sure they comply with city law and make recommendations to strengthen contracting procedures.

However, the supervisors insist hiring an outside investigator is the best way to make that happen.

“If the city of San Francisco is truly committed to holding itself accountable and earning back the public trust, then this is how we do it,” Haney said.