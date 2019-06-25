San Francisco city leaders to vote Tuesday on e-cigarette ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would ban the sale, manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes in the city.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by city leaders in its first reading earlier this month.

Tuesday’s vote would be the second-to-last step before the ban would take effect.

The ordinance would stop the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in the San Francisco, until the Food and Drug Administration finishes a review of impact the cigarettes have on public health.

The ordinance was introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton and is sponsored by several other supervisors.

If the ordinance is passed, San Francisco would become the first city in the U.S. to implement such ban.

In addition to traditional e-cigarette sales at stores, the ban would also apply to online sales.

If the ordinance is passed by the board of supervisors, it would then move to Mayor London Breed’s desk for a final signature.

If approved by the mayor, the ordinance would take effect 30 days later.

