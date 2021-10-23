San Francisco city officials providing free sandbags at storm approaches

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — San Francisco homes and businesses in areas prone to flooding should lift furniture and goods from the ground and place sandbags by entryways as Sunday’s predicted storm approaches, according to city officials.

Residents and businesses in the city can get up to 10 free sandbags from the Department of Public Works, officials said. The sandbags are intended for properties prone to flooding.

Sandbags can be picked up at the Public Works operations yard at the Marin Street/Kansas Street gate. Residents and businesses should bring proof of address.

Officials noted that sandbags also are sold at many local hardware stores.