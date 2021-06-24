San Francisco city workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine or face discipline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is requiring all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers who do not comply could be disciplined and even fired.

“Employees with a medical condition or other medical restriction that affects their eligibility for

a vaccine, as verified by their medical provider, or those with a sincerely held religious belief

that prohibits them from receiving a vaccine, may request a reasonable accommodation to be

excused from this vaccination requirement,” the city said.

Starting Monday, city workers who are not exempt have 30 days to report whether they are vaccinated or not, and the documented proof is mandatory.

Workers need to give the name of the vaccine, date of vaccination and upload the documentation into the city’s system.

Officials say the city is using this information to enforce Cal/OSHA’s latest masking requirements.

Just last week — the state’s safety board said employees who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings inside or outside.

Those who are not vaccinated must wear a face covering indoors.

The city says vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 transmission and limit hospitalizations and death.