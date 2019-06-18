Live Now
San Francisco closer to ban on e-cigarette sales

San Francisco supervisors have voted unanimously to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes.

Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure to stop the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes until the Food and Drug Administration completes a review of the effects of e-cigarettes on public health.

They also supported a ban on manufacturing e-cigarettes on city property as they move to crack down on teen vaping.

Supervisor Shamann Walton says there was a battle against tobacco in the 1990s, and “now we see its new form in e-cigarettes.”

Walton introduced the measures, and they will require another vote before becoming law.

