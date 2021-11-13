San Francisco temporarily closes Walgreens on Castro Street due to rat infestation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Walgreens located at 1333 Castro Street was closed this week due to rodent infestation and food adulteration, San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a statement.

A sign posted outside said the location is closed “due to technical difficulties.”

The Walgreens at 1333 Castro Street in SF is closed until further notice.



A sign taped outside the store reads it is closed due to technical difficulties.



But SFDPH tells @kron4news the site is shut down because of “rodent infestation and food adulteration.” pic.twitter.com/C3W9X0KHPi — Camila Barco (@cbarcotv) November 13, 2021

The location will be closed until the facility is reinspected by the city and health hazards have been cleared.

This is the store’s only health and safety violation within the last five years, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

This Walgreens on Castro Street is not one of the five locations the company closed in October due to “ongoing organized retail crime.”

If customers have a prescription at that location, they are advised to go to the Walgreens at 5260 Diamond Heights Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.