San Francisco clothing store collects jackets, blankets to help those in need

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Tenderloin business is trying to help those experiencing homelessness this holiday season.

Now through the end of the year, Vacation, a vintage clothing store, is collecting jackets, blankets, and new socks to be distributed to people in need.

The owner, Kristin Klein, says the neighborhood has been hit hard by the pandemic, and she has a front-row seat to that every day.

Recently, she realized she could do something to help.

“It gets a bad rap and sometimes it’s pretty bad down here but there are some pretty great treasures in the neighborhood,” Kristin Klein said.

The vintage clothing store has been located on the corner of Ellis and Larkin Streets, in the heart of the Tenderloin, for almost 10 years.

“A lot of folks are hesitant to come down to the Tenderloin and then when they do they’re like this shop is so great–I found my favorite thing at your store,” Klein said.

Klein recently came up with a way to use her store to help people struggling in the area.

“In the spirit of the holidays if you want to bring in clean blankets and clean wearable coats we’ll make sure that they get distributed in the neighborhood and you’ll get 10 bucks off your purchase in the shop,” Klein said.

She said she decided to start collecting warm weather gear to donate to people experiencing homelessness because her friend Calvin is one of them.

“He comes by and he doesn’t really ask for much but every once in a while when he says he needs a jacket we give him one. Sometimes he needs a blanket, sometimes he needs a pair of socks,” Klein said.

She says Calvin will cry and thank them for the help. She says they want to help more people who are unhoused and living in the Tenderloin.

She also hopes offering $10 off a purchase to anyone that donates jackets, blankets or socks will help bring people to shop and explore the Tenderloin.

“I’ve watched the ups and the downs of the tenderloin. We’ve been really advocating the neighborhood, giving people a positive reason to come down here,” Klein said.

Vacation is open 7 days a week. They’ll be collecting items for people experiencing homelessness through the end of the year.