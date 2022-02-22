San Francisco coffee shop owner stops car robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco coffee shop owner helped thwart a car theft after chasing the suspect in his own car and calling the police.

Owner of SPRO, Rich Lee, says a suspect stole his baker’s car Monday morning outside of their Mission Bay location.

Dashcam footage from his Tesla shows his pursuit of the suspect who eventually gave up, ditched the car and ran away on foot.

“I knew she was trying to get away from me at one point when she started doing u-turns and so that’s when I decided, I’m too far into the game now. I definitely need to chase her down,” Lee said. “We got on the Embarcadero after she cut off a bunch of cars on King Street. She decides to just completely stopped and then I honestly didn’t know. Is this is? Am I going to get shot at? And I think she just gave up honestly,” Lee said.

Dashcam footage shows the suspect ditching the stolen car on the Embarcadero. She then slowly walks away but soon after, she darts for the apartment building across the street.

As this is all unfolding, Lee says he was on the phone with San Francisco police, who warned him that what he was doing was unsafe.

Although Lee lost sight of the suspect for a few minutes, he turned around, headed toward the apartments, and found the suspect on a nearby street.

“I saw the police officers. I rolled down my window, flagged them down, pointed at her and it was like a scene from cops on the tv show. The police officer flies by me and one of the cops he jumps out of the car and starts running on foot,” Lee said.

Lee says police soon caught up to the suspect and arrested her on the spot.

He says the whole chase lasted about 10 minutes and while he understands he shouldn’t have followed the suspect, he says he’s glad his coworker now has her car back.

“I don’t think it’s a smart thing to do but whether or not I’m willing to stand up for it absolutely. I think due to the amount of crimes I see in San Francisco makes me want to fight to stand up and do what’s right,” Lee said.

KRON4 reached out to police about the suspect in this case but have not heard back yet.