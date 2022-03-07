SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A University of San Francisco student, 21-year-old Christopher Liang, was reported missing last week after he rented a car to drive to Irvine.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the college student’s body was discovered in a car crash near Interstate 5 over the weekend.

The family had concerns about Christopher Liang’s road trip because of his mental health and because he just got his driver’s license last year.

Search parties organized by the family were called off when the college student’s body was found in the Central Valley near Panoche Road about six miles west of I-5.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office, it appears Liang died when his car crashed off a cliff.

The California Highway Patrol collision report says that Liang was driving westbound on Panoche Road when he went down the cliff and overturned on a dry riverbed.

Due to a lack of witnesses to the actual crash, it was determined that it happened sometime between Feb. 28 and March 5.

Liang was a senior at the University of San Francisco.

University President Paul Fitzgerald released a statement Monday saying in part:

“USF is collectively heartbroken to learn that Chris died in an apparent car crash. As his USF community offers comfort and support, we pray that Chris’s family, friends, classmates, and professors – who are experiencing profound loss and sadness in the face of many questions – will find solace and peace.”

Liang was reported missing on Feb. 28, when he failed to return from a road trip to Irvine.

His brother posted on social media that the family was concerned because of the erratic nature of the trip combined with the 21-year-old’s mental health issues.

Liang rented a 2020 Model 3 Tesla for the road trip. The car company recalled nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. last month because of cabin heating systems not defrosting windshields quickly enough, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla sent out online software updates to fix the issue.

Liang’s family posted online asking for privacy during this difficult time. KRON4 reached out to Tesla for comment, but have not heard back.