(KRON) — A heartbroken San Francisco community gathered together Thursday night to grieve the loss of a beloved store clerk who died after he was brutally beaten by a theft suspect.

The vigil was held outside of the Richmond Market. Family, friends and customers left flowers and lit candles for 60-year-old Yohannes Tewolde. During the vigil, some community members spoke on how Tewolde contributed to his community.

“I new him as a man who would just smile whenever anyone came into the store. I thought he knew me when I went into the store once,” said one community member.

“He was a really positive impact on our community. My condolences go out to his family. He was a really great guy,” said another community member.

“He was so kind. He wanted to make that connection with people. He wanted to be a part of our lives,” said one woman who attended the vigil.

No arrests have been made.

This incident is currently being investigated by SFPD’s Night Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.