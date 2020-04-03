San Francisco company creates cloth masks for food workers

(KRON) — The CDC is advising all Americans to wear masks whenever they’re outside.

We’re being urged to wear cloth not surgical masks which are desperately needed for health care workers.

Tonight, we found a Bay Area woman whose tiny factory that normally makes organic cotton bags to carry food and drink is now stitching up homespun masks for hospital workers and those who handle your food.

For those seeking some form of protection, here’s the only cheap throwaway mask I could find to go out. Garbage.

But a tiny culinary design company is coming to the rescue.

It’s called Aplat based in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

Run by Shujan Bertrand along with her young son – Saan. Normally she sells the organic cotton carrying bags that hold bakery goods, flowers or wine.

But now she’s sewing and distributing hand made cloth masks for food service workers. An origami folded design she modified for comfort and effectiveness.

Shujan is also answering the call, donating hand sewn protective masks for health care workers who are risking their own health to serve communities.

She says the natural fabric masks aren’t a substitute fro the N95 surgical masks and they’re not FDA approved.

But it’ something. And there’s a simple way to add an extra layer of protection — a paper towel.

While neighbors are asking where they can buy her masks, for now shujan is busy sewing for health care and food service providers.

If you’re up to the challenge — you can download her Aplat cloth mask pattern for free and make one yourself.

Remember, you still need to practice cdc guidelines of six feet of separation, washing your hands and not touching your face. And of course — unless you have to go out to get groceries, stay home.

