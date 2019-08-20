San Francisco condo attack suspect’s second arrest no surprise to victim

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eight days after being arrested for assaulting a woman outside her condo, Austin Vincent, is back in the county jail.

This time arrested for another assault back in February.

That’s something Paneez Kosarian expected.

She’s the woman seen in surveillance video who Vincent is charged with assaulting a week ago.

In a statement Kosarian tells KRON4 she’s not surprised that judges, the DA’s office and the city need to take these matters more seriously and look at these cases with more scrutiny because as it’s been proven just in the past week, when criminals are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, they can’t be safe to be in our streets.

In the past week, Kosarian has gone after the judge and the district attorney for their roles in the suspects release pending a return to court and she’s also taken on the mayor for not doing enough to keep the residents of her city safe.

When asked about Vincent’s second arrest the mayor said numerous mistakes were made in the case and called for changes to the

“It’s really unfortunate and my hope is we address it properly now so we can keep the public safe,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

This weekend Kosarian and the group Safe Embarcadero for all used the incident to call for a half to the construction of a homeless navigation center along the adjacent to Kosarian’s condo, but the mayor is still committed to the plan.

“We need to move forward with building as many navigations centers as we can to address what we know is a real crisis in our city and we must build more housing in San Francisco,” Breed said.

In addition to the judge the District Attorney’s Office also came under fire last week for having the assault video and not showing it to the judge or telling her about it during Tuesday’s initial hearing.

Now we are learning that when police began looking into Vincent for this second crime, they told the DA’s office about it but the DA never passed that information along to the judge at the second hearing on Friday.

