San Francisco considers self-quarantine after holiday travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area health authorities are discussing whether to require or recommend those who travel to COVID hotspots over the holidays to quarantine or get tested when they return to the Bay Area.

“In Marin County we are looking at closely because we have achieved great gains and opened the economy,” Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendricks said. “We don’t want to lose that progress especially heading into December and January.”

In San Francisco, residents seem to support the idea.

I think it’s a great idea,” one woman said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and we have to do all we can to minimize the spread in our community.”

“Everybody should do their part to keep cases low as much as possible,” one man said.

“I think it’s a good thing since we have done so well in San Francisco,” another woman said. “Let’s keep it going.”

Health experts says there is a very real concern surrounding holiday travel.

“You can just imagine having two kids come home from college and bringing grandma over for a long weekend for Thanksgiving,” UCSF Virology Professor Dr. George Rutherford said. “Just how bad that can go so quickly.”

Dr. Rutherford says mandating quarantines and testing would be difficult, especially for a handful of counties. But he thinks those coming to the Bay Area from COVID hotspots should consider voluntarily quarantining and testing.

He says the bay area has a lot riding on it.

“Relative to other parts of the state and the country, we are doing well,” he said.

Health experts say the best advice when it comes to holiday travel is don’t. Health officers are expected to make some decisions about this travel advisory within the next week.

