San Francisco may allow indoor dining in October

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco may reopen indoor dining in October.

Mayor London Breed’s office said the city can open with indoor dining at 25%, maximum 100 people, once California deems the city to have a “moderate” (or “orange”) COVID-19 risk level. This is expected “no sooner than the end of this month,” the mayor said in a Friday news release.

At the moment, San Francisco County’s risk level is “substantial” (or “red”) according to the state. This means 5-8% of all COVID-19 test results are positive and there are 4-7 daily new cases (per 100K) reported. This is just one tier away from the “moderate” tier.

“We are laying out the next steps to make sure restaurants are ready to reopen as safely as possible,” Breed said. “I want to thank the Golden Gate Restaurant Association for working with us to get to this point. Helping our restaurant industry survive this pandemic is a key part of our longer-term economic recovery.”

According to the city, once indoor dining is given the green light, restaurants have to complete a self-certification to show they will be able to comply with the minimum safety standards set by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

“We’re very happy Mayor Breed is being proactive in helping small businesses by listening to them and taking action,” said Small Business Commissioner William Ortiz-Cartagena in the news release. “Restaurants are telling us what they need and reopening indoors is the next step to saving these businesses and all the jobs they support. We commend the Mayor and appreciate her for standing with us and all our small businesses in these challenging times.”

San Francisco has already allowed salons and gyms to reopen indoors with limited capacity. Face coverings are required at all times inside these businesses, which includes hair and nail salons, as well as massage parlors and tattoo studios. Indoor dining, of course, challenges the mask rule as people will have to take them off to eat.

Here’s what is open in San Francisco now:

Indoor personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage services, tattoo and piercing, with limited capacity

Indoor gyms, including one-on-one personal training, at limited capacity

Hotels and other lodging, including short-term rentals

Places of worship and political activities (one person at a time indoors for individual prayer or campaign office use; up to 50 people outdoors)

Outdoor tour buses and open-air boats, with limited capacity

Drive-in movies, with limited capacity

Outdoor family entertainment, such as mini-golf, batting cages, and go-carts, with limited capacity, (but not amusement park rides and playgrounds at this time)

By September 21, the city anticipates reopening:

Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums at a limited capacity and with a submitted health and safety plan

In-classroom learning: K-6th grade on a rolling basis with approved health and safety plan

