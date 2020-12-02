San Francisco could announce stricter limits soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following in the footsteps of another Bay Area county, San Francisco is expected to announce further restrictions due to increasing coronavirus cases.

Mayor London Breed says there is a ‘dangerous’ rise in cases and hospitalizations. The city’s case rate has surpassed the peak during the summer in the Bay Area.

The city’s hospitalizations have exploded over the last ten days from 10 to 87, and it’s averaging 16 new cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

Although San Francisco is already in the state’s most restrictive, purple tier, the mayor says they are now considering a stricter 14 day mandatory quarantine for people entering the county and reducing capacities for some outdoor activities.

“I feel we need to do what we need to do to get through this, because nothing is going to open or be at full function until we get past this. And the vaccine could take a few months still so we need to do what we need to do,” said San Francisco resident Rebecca Boardman.



Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the city’s department of public health is worried hospitals will become overwhelmed by Christmas time, but restrictions could help avoid that.

Santa Clara County has already taken the step towards more limits after seeing its highest number of cases ever recorded. Their restrictions included banning professional and collegiate sports, which prompted Pac-12 and the San Francisco 49ers to move games outside of the Bay Area.

The mayor is also looking to follow in Los Angeles County’s footsteps by re-implementing the stay-at-home order which would close all non-essential businesses like we saw earlier this year.



All of these new restrictions could be announced as soon as Wednesday.