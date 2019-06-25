San Francisco could become 1st US city to ban e-cigarettes

San Francisco could become the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes.

The Board of Supervisors approved a measure last week to put restrictions on selling, distributing, or manufacturing e-cigarettes in San Francisco.

On Tuesday the board members are expected to vote and make a final decision.

Leaders say this is a major effort to crack down on kids vaping.

But critics say the ban would not effectively address that problem.

