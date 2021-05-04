What is allowed in yellow tier if San Francisco moves

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is poised to move into the state’s least restrictive, yellow tier on Tuesday – pending an afternoon confirmation by California health officials.

The change would mean bars that do not serve food would be allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bars like “Bus Stop” on Union Street have been mostly shut down for the last year — struggling to be able to keep up with the changing requirements.

The tier change comes after the state updated its reopening metrics for the yellow tier to an adjusted rate of two COVID cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the previous threshold of one case per 100,000 residents.

San Francisco joins Los Angeles in the possible reopening, a city that just came out of a deadly COVID winter to finally reporting no COVID deaths in some recent days.

During the worst of it all, 500 plus people a day were dying from coronavirus in California.

Now, the state has the lowest case rate in the country.

Here’s what else can open in the yellow tier:

Indoor dining capacity increases to 50%

Retail stores open to 100% capacity

50% capacity increase for movie theaters, gyms, wineries, and breweries

Non-essential offices can reopen indoors

More fans could attend live concerts at music venues as well as Giants and Warriors games

While these activities would be allowed under state guidelines, it’s ultimately then up to San Francisco to decide if some or all will be allowed.

Governor Newsom has said that in June, all tier systems will be gone and the state will be allowed to fully open.

See the full list of everything allowed (and still restricted) in California’s yellow tier:

Amusement parks

Can open with modifications

– Max capacity 35%

– Indoor spaces max 25% capacity

– In-state visitors only

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Appliance repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Aquariums

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Auto repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Banks and credit unions

Can open with modifications

Bars (where no meals provided)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Body waxing studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Bookstores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Bowling alleys

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers and Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Breweries (where no meals provided)

Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Campgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Cardrooms

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Carwashes

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Childcare

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Childcare

Churches

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Clothing and shoe stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Concert venues

Closed

Conferences

Can open with modifications

– Tickets or guest list required

– Assigned seating

– No intermingling of multiple private events



Outdoor:

– Max capacity 200 people

– Max capacity 400 if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination



Indoor:

– Max capacity 200 if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Private events

Construction

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Construction

Convenience stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Convention centers

Closed

Cultural ceremonies

Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Max 50% capacity recommended. See separate guidance for receptions.

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings

Dance studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– +Saunas

– +Spas

– +Steam rooms

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Day camps

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Day camps

Distilleries (where no meals provided)

Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Doctors and dentists

Can open with modifications

Dog walkers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Door-to-door sales and services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Drive-in theaters

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Dry cleaners

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electricians

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electrologists

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Estheticians

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Fairs

Can open with modifications

– Max capacity 35%

– In-state visitors only

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Family entertainment centers

Can open indoors or outdoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Farmers markets

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Festivals

Closed

Film and TV production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Fire stations

Can open with modifications

Florists

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Food banks

Can open with modifications

Funeral homes

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Gas stations

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Gatherings

Are allowed with modifications



Outdoors:

– Max capacity 100 people



Indoors:

– Strongly discouraged

– Max 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for gatherings and holidays

Government services

Can open with modifications

Grocery stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open indoors with modifications

– +Saunas

– +Spas

– +Steam rooms

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Hair salons and barbershops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops

Handypersons/general contractors

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Higher education institutions

Capacity for indoor lectures and student gatherings must be limited to 50%. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open at regular capacity. Conduct student activities virtually when possible.

See guidance for Higher education

Home and furnishing stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Hospitals and urgent care

Can open with modifications

Hotels and lodging

Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (50%)

– +Spa facilities, etc.

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

HVAC services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Ice rinks

Can open with modifications



Indoors:

– Max 50% capacity

– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers and Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Max 75% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Jewelry stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Landscapers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Laundromats and laundry services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Libraries

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Live theater

Closed

Live performances

Can open with modifications

– In-state attendees only

– Advanced reservations only



Outdoors:

– Max capacity 67%, including suites

– Suite max capacity 25%

– Restricted concessions and dining



Indoors, all venues:

– No eating/drinking in seats, but in designated areas only

– Suites 25% capacity, max 3 households



Indoors, venues seating up to 1,500:

– Max 25% capacity or 300 people

– Max 50% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination



Indoors, venues seating 1,501 and above:

– Max 10% capacity or 2000 people, whichever is fewer, with no eating/drinking

– Max 50% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Live events and performances

Massage therapy studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Mosques

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Movie theaters

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Museums

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Music production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Nail salons

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Nightclubs

Closed

Offices (non-essential businesses)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Encourage working remotely

See guidance for Office workspaces

Outdoor playgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Outdoor recreation

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Pet groomers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Pharmacies

Can open with modifications

See guidance for pharmacies and retail

Piercing shops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Places of worship

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Plumbing services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Police stations

Can open with modifications

Private events / meetings

Can open with modifications

– Tickets or guest list required

– Assigned seating

– No intermingling of multiple private events



Outdoor:

– Max capacity 200 people

– Max capacity 400 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination



Indoor:

– Max capacity 200 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

See guidance for Private events

Professional sports

Can open outdoors only with modifications

– Max capacity 67%, including suites

– Suite max capacity 25%

– In-state attendees only

– Advanced reservations only

– Outdoor concessions sales only

See guidance for Live events and performances

Racetracks

Can open with modifications

– Permanent venues with live audiences outdoors only

– Max 25% capacity

– Regional attendees only (within 120 miles)

– Reservations required

– Assigned seating only

– In-seat concessions only (no concourse sales)

See guidance for Live events and performances

Receptions

Can open with modifications

– Tickets or guest list required

– Assigned seating

– No intermingling of multiple private events



Outdoor:

– Max capacity 200 people

– Max capacity 400 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination



Indoor:

– Max capacity 200 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

See guidance for Private events

Residential and janitorial cleaning services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Restaurants (dine-in)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Restaurants (take-out and delivery)

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Retailers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Runs, walks, marathons, triathlons, endurance events

Can open with modifications

Outdoors:

– Max capacity 500 participants per hour and 1,500 total participants

– Max 3,000 participants if all participants show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports

Satellite wagering sites

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Saunas and steam rooms

Can open indoors with modifications

– +Saunas

– +Spas

– +Steam rooms

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Schools

Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.

See guidance for schools, cohorting FAQs, and CA Safe Schools for All hub

Shopping malls

Can open with modifications

– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)

See guidance for Shopping centers

Short-term lodging rentals

Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (50%)

– +Spa facilities, etc.

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

Skateparks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Ski resorts

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Skin care services

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Sporting goods stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

State and local government offices

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Office workspaces

State beaches

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State forests

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State-managed lakes and reservoirs

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State parks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Swap meets

Can open with modifications

– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)

See guidance for Shopping centers

Swimming pools

Can open outdoors with modifications. Drowning prevention classes, including swim lessons with certified instructors, are permitted indoors and outdoors.

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging

Synagogues

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Tattoo parlors

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Temples

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Theme parks

Larger parks open with modifications

– 25% capacity

– Reservations or advance tickets required

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Toy stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Water parks

Can open with modifications.

– Indoor dining maximum 50% capacity

– Walk up ticket sales allowed

– Must give name and phone number for contact tracing



Outdoors:

– Maximum 40% capacity



Indoors:

– Parks, pools, and rides maximum 25% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Amusement parks, theme parks, and water parks

Weddings

Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Max 50% capacity recommended. See separate guidance for receptions.

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings

Wineries

Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Yoga studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– +Saunas

– +Spas

– +Steam rooms

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Youth and adult recreational sports

Some indoor moderate-contact sports allowed, and some indoor high-contact sports permitted. See list.

See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports

Zoos

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums