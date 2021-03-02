Live soon: San Francisco officials to give reopening update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco could move to a less restrictive tier this week.

If so, it would mean indoor dining can resume in the county at 25% capacity, plus gyms could open at 10% indoor capacity. Museums and movie theaters can also open indoors at 25% capacity.

Governor Gavin Newsom had said more counties can exit the most restrictive, Purple tier on March 2. San Francisco officials are expected to speak at 11 a.m. with a reopening and COVID update.

But if the announcement is made, it means the changes won’t go into effect until the following day.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center told KRON4 that the earliest the county would be allowed to move to a less risky tier would be on Wednesday, March 3.

This is because a county has to qualify (by having better testing and case rate trends) for at least two weeks before moving.

Here are San Francisco’s metrics as of the last update on the California’s tier map, which was Feb. 23:

9.4 New COVID-19 cases per day per 100K

5.2 adjusted case rate for tier assignment

1.9% Positivity rate (7-day average)

4.2% Health equity quartile positivity rate

To qualify for the Red tier, which is still considered to have a ‘substantial’ COVID transmission risk, these are the metrics to fall under: