SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man who fooled investors with a cryptocurrency fraud scheme was sentenced to serve years in prison and pay back millions of dollars, prosecutors announced Thursday.

William Koo Ichioka, 30, was sentenced by a federal judge to serve four years in prison for committing multiple felonies in connection with an investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrencies and other investment vehicles.

“Ichioka lured his victims by falsely promising they would receive huge returns quickly on their investments,” federal prosecutor Patrick Robbins said. “During the years that he ran his cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme, Ichioka managed to defraud more than 100 investors of tens of millions of dollars. Today’s sentence illustrates that lengthy prison terms await all those who seek to swindle investors.”

Ichioka previously pleaded guilty to five charges—wire fraud, two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false or fraudulent tax return, committing fraud in connection with the purchase and sale of securities, and engaging in commodities fraud.

According to his plea agreement, beginning in 2018, Ichioka operated a scheme in which he fraudulently raised tens of millions of dollars from over 100 victims.

Ichioka pitched himself as a “self-made investor” with a “multimillion fortune” as he solicited investors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He promised that their funds would be invested in various securities and/or commodities, including cryptocurrency, and cryptocurrency arbitrage, futures, and derivatives, and foreign exchange currency transactions.

Ichioka began doing business under the name “Ichioka Ventures” in 2019 and told prospective investors that they would earn 10% returns every 30 business days.

Ichioka admitted that, rather than invest his victims’ money as he promised, he instead commingled investor money with his own funds and used investor money to make personal purchases for luxury vehicles, watches, and jewelry. He also used the money to pay for his lavish lifestyle, investigators said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ichioka admitted that Ichioka Ventures sustained losses from portions of funds that he did invest, and company never actually made money.

“Ichioka convinced unsuspecting investors to pour money into his bogus venture with false promises of legitimate profits. His deceitful financial scheme victimized more than 100 people, including his friends and family,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp.

Investigators discovered that Ichioka repaid existing investors with new investor funds to further perpetuate the fraud. After his scheme unraveled, investigators said Ichioka owes non-family investors in Ichioka Ventures at least $21 million as a result of the scheme, and additionally owes his family members over $40 million.

“Predatory financial schemes like Ichioka’s are not victimless, nor do they escape justice as evidenced by today’s sentencing,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Mosley.

United States District Judge Vince Chhabria will determine issues related to restitution at a hearing scheduled for February 20.