San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin announces policy to end use of cash bail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced a policy on Wednesday that will end cash bail for those being released from custody.
The policy was formalized on Wednesday.
The DA’s office says those being held ahead of their trial will now be based on the risk rather than wealth and poverty.
This means people who may be a threat to the community will remain in custody, regardless of how much money they have.
The DA’s Office states that $38-million of U.S. taxpayers’ money is used each day to hold people in jail while they await trial.
In a report released in 2017 by San Francisco’s treasurer found that the cash bail system impacted the city’s poorest communities, including communities of color.
Human Rights Watch performed studies that showed the court systems are fairer if people are released who are not a safety risk to the public.
“District Attorney Boudin’s policy is a great step towards a more just system. For too long, prosecutors have used money bail and pretrial incarceration as leverage to pressure people to plead guilty regardless of actual guilt. Boudin’s policy favoring pretrial release is a welcome change and will help build the credibility of our courts.”John Raphling, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch