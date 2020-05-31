San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin condemns looting, says peaceful protests are needed for change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As protests erupted Saturday night over the death of George Floyd, KRON4 spoke with the District Attorney of San Francisco Chesa Boudin to find out how his office is approaching the situation.

He said that they will prosecute looters and anyone using these protests to commit other crimes but stressed he sees the protests as necessary.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for people to engage in looting or other criminal activity in this moment. We condemn criminal activity and will prosecute criminal activity. However, we must not forget why people are protesting,” Boudin said.

He said the vast majority of protests have been peaceful and he plans to join them later this week.

“Peaceful protests..are based on righteous rage over decades and centuries of racism, police brutality, and unequal treatment of people of color by our justice system. It must change. It has not changed,” he said.

Boundin said the peaceful protests are “understandable, legitimate, and a much needed response to a system that has been far too slow to provide equal justice for all.”

