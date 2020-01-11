San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin fires at least 6 prosecutors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has fired at least six prosecutors on Friday.

This comes just two days after Boudin was sworn in as DA.

Boudin released a statement to KRON4, saying:

“I had to make difficult staffing decisions today in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I committed to do for San Francisco.” Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney

Boudin confirms that at least six prosecutors were fired.

No further details have been made available, check back for updates.