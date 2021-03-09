San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin recall campaign approved

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A petition to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been approved, according to elected officials.

“This recall effort is the first of its kind in our city and the nation,” said recall committee spokesman Richie Greenberg.

“People are dying, our streets are dangerous, our homes are targets, business owners close shop and flee due to an unworkable environment. San Francisco is united in its desire to move on from the failure of Mr. Boudin’s experiment,” Greensberg added.

Signature gathering and petition download is expected to begin Friday, March 12th.