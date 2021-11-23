San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin to announce charges in Union Square retail thefts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced he is holding a press conference Tuesday to announce charges in the recent Union Square organized retail thefts.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m.

Boudin said he will be filing felony charges against the 8 people arrested for Friday night’s organized retail theft in Union Square.

“Trust and safety are our core values in this city. [Friday night’s] organized crime in Union Square, Bayview District and beyond must never happen again,” he tweeted. “These crimes are happening around the Bay and across the country. I stand in partnership with our local, regional, state, and federal partners as we work together to do whatever it takes to keep you safe.”

Since Friday night’s incidents of retail theft, San Francisco announced it will be limiting car access in Union Square. Police officers continue to patrol the area and will do so “for the foreseeable future,” according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday addressed the recent smash-and-grabs across the Bay Area, saying there is no empathy or sympathy for the organized crimes being carried out.

“They’re not just stealing people’s products and impacting their livelihoods, they’re stealing a sense of place and confidence,” Newsom said.

Boudin is facing a recall election on June 7, 2022. The recall came into question after growing concerns over public safety and criticism of Boudin’s handling of several high-profile cases.