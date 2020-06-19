San Francisco DACA recipients, supporters celebrate Supreme Court ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — ¡Sí, se puede!

Chanting yes it can be done in Spanish, DACA recipients and their supporters gathered outside the San Francisco federal building Thursday to celebrate the Supreme Courts rejection of the Trump administration’s attempt to end the DACA program, which provides legal protection for 650,000 immigrants.

“As a DACA recipient, this is a great day, it’s just a beginning,” Sarah Souza said. “I can finally sleep, I haven’t been able to sleep the last two months thinking about what would be the decision.”

For many, the continuation of the program allows them to continue to go to school, work, and provide for their family without fear of deportation

“DACA has meant for me having dignity, having a life without fear of detention, without being criminalized,” Souza said. “It has changed my life and because I have DACA, I can work in the city and contribute and give back to my community.”

“We need not just to dream some more, but continue to fight at the ballot box on the streets and for reforms that are very much needed,” one woman said.

But at this rally and a similar one across town in front of San Francisco’s immigration office, demonstrators also called for a path to citizenship for all immigrants.

“We have to continue fighting because there are still 11 million people who don’t have protection,” a woman said.

There is also the concern that while favorable the ruling by the Supreme Court lays out a road map for President Trump to make another attempt to get rid of DACA.

“This is very concerning while we are given a lifeline at the same time we need to make sure we advocate and create conditions that allowed for DACA to be created in the first place, which was grass roots organizing by undocumented people like myself, who were putting pressure on political institutions to do whats right,” Immigration attorney Luis Angel Reyes-Sabalza said.

DACA recipients and supporters celebrated Thursday, but say that won’t last long as they know they must continue to fight.

