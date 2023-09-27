SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who used his job as a daycare worker in San Francisco and the East Bay to access vulnerable young children and create child pornography was sentenced by a federal judge this week.

Jace Wong was sentenced to serve 300 months — 25 years — in prison for production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

The victims in the case were children between ages 3-6 who attended a daycare center in San Francisco, as well as a second daycare center in Livermore, investigators said. Wong shared pornography that he created onto child pornography sites using the dark web.

U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said, “This case is heartbreaking, to say the least. Jace Wong worked at daycare facilities and victimized at least six young children in his care, not to mention other minors whose images he possessed and distributed. It is not possible to measure the harm he caused. His decades-long prison sentence, however, makes crystal clear that the Department of Justice will work tirelessly to remove perpetrators who victimize our most vulnerable citizens — young children — from society so they cannot continue their heinous behavior.”

Many of the images were secretly recorded while children were using the bathroom in the San Francisco daycare center. Wong admitted that he distributed those videos and images online in group chats and in private messages, according to prosecutors.

Wong admitted in his plea agreement that between August 2019 and December 2020, he worked at a separate daycare center in Livermore, Calif., where he victimized children who were between ages 3-4. “Wong admitted that these videos contained hands-on sexual contact. He stopped recording these videos when the victims moved away from him,” prosecutors wrote.

“Wong’s actions were shocking. Instead of attending to their safety, Wong exploited children of tender years for his own gratification. Child predators will be held accountable,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Tripp.

In April of 2021, Wong was arrested after he sent a video containing child pornography to an undercover officer and investigators were able to locate where the video was created.

He later pleaded guilty to all counts. Wong will begin serving his prison term immediately.

In Contra Costa County, a 28-year-old Antioch woman is facing several felony charges for production and distribution of child pornography. At the time of her arrest, Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was working as a nanny for the victim’s family, according to prosecutors.

A social media company alerted law enforcement on September 21 that child sexual abuse materials of a small child were being shared on their platform.

Hidalgo was arrested the following day by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers said they served a search warrant at her home and seized equipment used in the production and distribution of pornographic images of minors.

Hidalgo will make her first court appearance on Wednesday in Martinez for arraignment.