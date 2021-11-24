San Francisco declares water shortage emergency in response to statewide drought

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of the skyline on Bernal Heights Hill during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California’s population has declined for the first time in its history. State officials announced Friday, May 7, 2021, that the nation’s most populous state lost 182,083 people in 2020. California’s population is now just under 39.5 million. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) declared a water shortage emergency and approved measures aimed to conserve water and reducing water usage.

On Tuesday, San Francisco is the latest Bay Area city to declare a water shortage emergency in response to dry weather conditions that have severely impacted the entire state over the past two years.

The SFPUC unanimously approved the emergency measure — declaring a 10% reduction in water usage across its regional system.

The 10% reduction will be compared to water usage from July 2019 to June 2020 and will be applied to all of the SFPUC’s 2.7 million customers — those living in San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Mateo counties.

The city says the call for voluntary water reduction will go into effect immediately.

“With California still experiencing devastating drought and the uncertainty around this rainy season, we need to make tough decisions that will ensure that our water source continues to be reliable and dependable for the future,” said Breed.

“Year after year, San Franciscans step up to conserve our most precious resource, resulting in one of the lowest water usage rates in California, and during this critical time, I know that our City will once again meet the call to reduce water use,” Breed added.

“I applaud the SFPUC Commission for declaring a water shortage emergency and urging our customers to be mindful of their water usage.

The declaration comes on the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom calling on California residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15% earlier this year.

Newsom declaring a Drought Emergency for 50 of the 58 counties in the state.

According to the city, the average San Francisco resident uses 42 gallons of water per day at home — one of the lowest rates in California and less than half of the statewide average of about 90 gallons per person per day.

In April, the SFPUC called upon its 1,600 irrigation customers and City departments to reduce water use and asked all customers to reduce water waste, which helped lead to an overall reduction of water usage in San Francisco through November.

But with the state continuing to experience extreme dry weather conditions, the SFPUC is expanding on its efforts by declaring a water shortage emergency, which will help the agency access water reserves and resources available only during emergencies.

Additionally, retail water and wastewater customers will see a temporary surcharge of up to 5% on part of their bill.

The city says the effect on the average residential customer’s bill is estimated to be slightly over $6 per month if customers make no reductions to their water usage.

The temporary drought surcharge will automatically end when the SFPUC Commission rescinds the water shortage emergency declaration.

SFPUC recently expanded its automated Leak Alert Program and has imposed permanent water waste restrictions in San Francisco.

Restrictions include: avoiding runoff from irrigation and outdoor cleaning and limiting hosing sidewalks and hardscapes for health and safety needs only.

To learn more about free resources offered by SFPUC to encourage efficient water use, click here.