SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi on Wednesday, according to a joint press release from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office and Decrim SF. The new resolution decriminalizes hallucinogenic drugs like psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca.

Preston introduced the resolution that was approved Wednesday, and Supervisor Hillary Ronen cosponsored it. San Francisco now joins jurisdictions like Oakland, Santa Cruz, Denver, Washington D.C., and the State of Oregon to decriminalize some or all entheogens.

The press release described an entheogen as “a psychoactive substance or preparation derived from plants or fungi and used in religious, spiritual, or ritualistic contexts.” According to Decrim Nature DC, an initiative dedicated to decriminalizing such drugs, entheogens include cacti, mushrooms, plants containing Ibogaine and plans containing Dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

“I am proud to work with Decrim Nature to put San Francisco on record in support of the decriminalization of psychedelics and entheogens,” Supervisor Preston said.

The press release from Preston and Decrim SF said that entheogens and psychedelics can help people seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD and addiction.

The resolution asks that people who cultivate entheogens “should be deprioritized from arrest or

prosecution by SFPD.” It also encourages the drugs to be decriminalized at the state and federal levels.