(KRON) — The Lee family says their remaining two delis are hanging on by a thread after their sandwich chain has been burglarized eight times this year.

“We grew up in San Francisco. Our business started in San Francisco. We just don’t feel safe anymore,” said Frankie Lee, Sunset Subs and Irving Subs manager.

In each case, tablets were stolen, windows were shattered and doors were broken. The break-ins became so bad the family decided to close their Mission location, Valencia Subs.

“Even our employees don’t really feel safe. It was very hard to hire at that location. They never knew when someone would come in and steal something,” said Lee.

Two locations still remain open in the Sunset District, Irving Subs on 12th Avenue and Sunset Subs on 9th Avenue.

Lee says this has been happening for years and they can’t afford for it to continue. “I can’t even put a number to it. It’s thousands a day, or we have to shut down for the day. Now our employees aren’t getting paid. It’s been rough,” said Lee.

Despite catching all the burglaries on video and reporting them to police, Lee says no one is held accountable. “Nothing ever happens. We don’t ever hear of anyone getting caught or reprimanded for all this stuff,” Lee said.

On top of the break-ins, Lee says foot traffic in the Sunset District has declined. “In the middle of technically summer, there are no tourists on the street. Ninth Avenue walking into Golden Gate Park, there should be hundreds of tourists, but people don’t want to come to SF. They see the news and see it’s not a place you want to visit and feel safe,” said Lee.

The sandwich chain is celebrating eight years of making delicious sandwiches in September, but Lee says it’s hard to know how many years they will have left in the city.

“In those eight years, this has been the worst year ever by far in business. Everything is declining. Prices for goods have gone up but customers walking through the door have gone done. So right now, we are hoping for the best. Something will happen. Maybe a change will happen. But in the meantime it doesn’t look good,” said Lee.

KRON4 reached out to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar and she says she was unaware of what the family has been through and plans to reach out to them. She says in the past year, they have funded security cameras for businesses and started a police ambassador program in the Sunset neighborhood.