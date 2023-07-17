SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Delivery drivers are being targeted by criminals in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood.

On Saturday evening, a gunman shot an Amazon delivery driver during an attempted robbery, according to police. The shooting happened on Mariposa Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 6 p.m.

The Amazon driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Amazon issued a statement to KRON4 writing, “We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this crime and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, a food delivery driver was carjacked in broad daylight at Seventh and Mission streets.

SoMa resident and anti-drug activist Ricci Wynne recorded the carjacking with his cellphone camera. In the video, the thief can be seen speeding the stolen car backwards with the driver’s door still open. The delivery drivers tries in vain to chase after his car.

“It’s really dis-heartening to see that happen because the guy was in a really bad spot right there. He’s losing his car, he’s definitely trying to make a living … trying to earn a decent income in the city,” Wynne told KRON4.

Wynne said, “It’s very frustrating. I know firsthand (from) working in construction, I’ve had several of my things stolen out of my car, some of my tools.”

No arrests have been made for either incident involving deliver drivers.