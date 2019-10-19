San Francisco Department of Public Health urging everyone to get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Flu season typically starts in November and runs through spring of the following year.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is urging everyone ages 6-months and above to get vaccinated.

Health officials said the flu vaccine prevents people from getting sick, limits the spread of flu from person to person and reduces potential visits to the hospital.

It takes roughly two weeks for body build immunity to the most strain of influenza.

Each year, the vaccine is slightly different to match the current strain of the disease.

Common symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, headaches, cough and soar throat.

Doctor’s recommend people experiencing those symptoms stay home for at least 24-hours because a person with the flu can be contagious and infect others before feeling sick themselves.

Other flu prevention tips this season include washing hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based rubs, coughing into a tissue or your elbow or arm and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies.

For more information, contact the San Francisco Department of Public Health.