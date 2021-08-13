San Francisco distributes supplies for back-to-school giveaway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of backpacks were filled with school supplies over the past two weeks and distributed to help low income kids get ready for the upcoming school year.

More than 3,500 backpacks and 5,000 planners and activity books were distributed to children and youth in San Francisco’s public and affordable housing sites.

In addition, mobile vaccination units were distributed to provide vaccines to those 12 and older who still needed them.

“This year’s giveaway is especially exciting as our students return to the classroom after a year of distance learning,” said Mayor Breed. “The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but no one has suffered more than our youth. These backpack giveaways provide our students with the materials they need for the new school year and are one way we can help ease financial burdens for our families. I want to thank all of the City departments and our community partners for all their hard work to ensure that our students are well prepared for the upcoming school year.”

The Mayor’s Office, the San Francisco Housing Authority (SFHA) and HOPE SF partnered with volunteers through non-profit organization TogetherSF to pack and distribute the backpacks and other educational materials to each site.