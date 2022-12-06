SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges Monday in a high-speed chase that went through the city’s sleepy Sunset neighborhood, according to a press release from her office.

John Paul Speer, 42, is charged with felony evading an officer with willful disregard, and felony possession of a deadly weapon.

“John Speer will be held accountable for his reckless behavior that needlessly put residents, park rangers and police officers in danger,” Jenkins stated. “Although I am grateful that no one was hurt while Speer led officers from the San Francisco Police Department on a high-speed chase, he must answer for his wanton disregard for public safety. Ensuring that he face the appropriate consequences for his behavior will send a clear message that lawlessness will not be tolerated in our community.”

The press release did not state the date of the chase, but it began in Golden Gate Park, where park rangers allege Speer “assaulted a park ranger with a vehicle.”

“When told to turn off his vehicle, the suspect drove away, initiating a high-speed car chase from Middle Drive West and Transverse Drive in Golden Gate Park through the Sunset District,” the press release stated. “While evading officers Speer was driving at approximately 50 MPH southbound on 18th avenue, failing to stop at numerous stop signs before turning eastbound on Wawona Street. Speer travelled a total of 2.29 miles and the pursuit lasted 4 minutes. He was taken into custody at 14th Avenue and West Portal Avenue.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Speer’s arraignment was Nov. 29, and he pled not guilty.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.