SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin.

Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Joe Walls, 28, has been charged in his murder. He also faces charges of second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Joe Walls will be held accountable for the senseless murder and robbery of Mr. McClure in the Tenderloin,” Jenkins stated. “I am grateful to the brave San Francisco Police officers who ran into harm’s way and the courageous witnesses who came forward to help identify the shooter who was quickly apprehended. Horrific violence like this will not be tolerated in the Tenderloin or anywhere in San Francisco.”

Walls was located at the 300 block of Turk Street and was detained after resisting arrest, the press release stated. He was in possession of McClure’s cell phone at the time of his arrest, according to police, and surveillance video showed him running after McClure.

Walls has been in custody since his Saturday arrest. He will be arraigned today and prosecutors will seek pre-trial detention. He faces 50 years-to-life in state prison if convicted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text their tip to TIP411. Tippers may remain anonymous.