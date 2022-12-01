SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday a second-degree murder conviction against a man accused of beating to death the woman he lived with.

“Mary Atchison did not have to die at the hands of her abuser,” Jenkins stated. “Although, this verdict delivers justice for Ms. Atchison’s family and sends a strong message that abusers will be held accountable and face consequences for their brutality, there are more people suffering behind closed doors. As a community, we need to do everything we can to offer help and ways out before any more tragedies happen.”

Jules Sibilio, 56, was accused of killing Atchison at the home they shared in Bernal Heights “after years of verbal, emotional and physical abuse.” She was found dead with 57 blunt force injuries the morning of Aug. 26, 2014, the DA’s office stated, at the age of 42.

Sibilio, who has been in custody since his arrest the same day, will be sentenced at a later date. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Justine Cephus.

“Ms. Atchison suffered years of abuse prior to her murder,” Cephus stated. “While the verdict cannot bring her back, it does hold the defendant accountable. After 8 long years, I hope this verdict brings Ms. Atchison’s family some closure. I sincerely thank the jury for their hard work in this case, and I am thankful for the unwavering support of Ms. Atchison’s family and friends.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing a domestic violence emergency, call 911. Here are some further resources for people experiencing domestic violence: